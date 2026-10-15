MG ZS launching in Malaysia end-October 2026 – CKD; 170 PS 1.5 Turbo at RM105k est; 215 PS Hybrid+ RM115k

In Cars, Local News, MG / by Gerard Lye / 15 October 2026 11:17 am

SAIC Motor Malaysia has announced it will launch the locally-assembled (CKD) MG ZS at the end of October, over four months after the second-generation model was presented at this year’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) in June.

As reported previously, the ZS will come in two variants, namely the 1.5 Turbo and Hybrid+. Order taking for the latter started since KLIMS but we now have an estimated price: RM115,000 excluding insurance (presumably before on-the-road costs).

Meanwhile, the 1.5 Turbo is expected to go for RM10,000 less at RM105,000. An early bird promotion will see the first 1,000 customers enjoy benefits worth RM3,000 as well as five years of free service. Buyers can choose from Flare Red, Silver, Andes Grey and York White for exterior colours, all paired with a black interior.

“Following the strong reception received during its preview at KLIMS 2026, we are excited to introduce the all-new MG ZS in Malaysia. Developed with the needs and expectations of Malaysian consumers in mind, the MG ZS Hybrid+ features a dedicated hybrid powertrain and a three-speed hybrid transmission that work in sync to keep performance within its most efficient range, reducing energy wastage while delivering a smooth and responsive drive,” said Emory Qi, managing director of SAIC Motor Malaysia.

In terms of specifications, the MG ZS is a B-SUV that measures 4,430 mm long, 1,818 mm wide, 1,635 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. Ground clearance is 161 mm and the assembled-in-Melaka model offers a boot space of 443 litres, or 1,457 litres with the 60:40 split-folding rear bench seat folded down.

Both variants are front-wheel drive, with the 1.5 Turbo being powered by a 1.5 litre inline-four petrol engine making 170 PS (168 hp or 125 kW) and 275 Nm of torque routed through a CVT. As for the hybrid variant, its powertrain is based around 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-pot making 102 PS (101 hp or 75 kW) and 128 Nm.

This is accompanied by a three-speed hybrid transmission, 1.83-kWh battery and an electric motor rated at 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW) and 250 Nm for a total system output of 215 PS (212 hp or 158 kW) and 465 Nm. The hybrid variant has a quoted fuel consumption of 4.7 l/100 km combined, while it is 6.9 l/100 km for the turbo.

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In terms of kit, its nearly identical between the two, as both come with front MacPherson struts, a rear torsion beam, all-around disc brakes, 18-inch wheels (215/50R18 tyres), LED exterior lighting, intelligent headlamp control, silver roof rails, rain-sensing wipers, an electronic panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery, PVC trim, a powered driver’s seat, heated front seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic air-conditioning (with rear vents) and keyless entry and start.

The list continues with three drive modes (Eco, Sport Normal), a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a six-speaker sound system as well as 12 months complimentary access to MG’s iSmart telematics system. Exclusive to the hybrid variant are three selectable energy regeneration modes as well as a pedestrian warning sound.

On the matter of safety and driver assistance, the MG ZS comes standard with six airbags, the usual array of passive systems and a comprehensive ADAS suite. The last item includes things such as adaptive cruise control, forward and rear collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane change assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, intelligent cruise assist, driver monitoring, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, door opening warning and a 360-degree camera.

GALLERY: 2026 MG ZS Hybrid+ at KLIMS 2026

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GALLERY: 2026 MG ZS brochure