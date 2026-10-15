Mitsubishi Xforce Roving Cloud bringing ‘wet weather’ across Klang Valley, cute roadshow includes ACE 2026

In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / by Danny Tan / 15 October 2026 3:05 pm

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This has to be one of the cutest car roadshows we’ve seen. That fluffy ball of wool on top of the Mitsubishi Xforce is supposed to be a cloud bringing wet weather to wherever the Xforce goes. The ‘active water-drop mechanism’ might not be strong enough to clear the haze, but it’s an attention grabber for sure.

The Mitsubishi Xforce Roving Cloud is described as an interactive experience inspired by the confidence the Xforce provides when driving on wet roads. MMC’s B-segment SUV features a unique Wet Mode, which works together with Active Yaw Control to ‘support greater driving confidence in wet conditions’.

Running from October 16 to 29, the Xforce Roving Cloud will be at selected Klang Valley ‘hotspots’ every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Test drives are available at selected locations, which include the paultan.org ACE 2026 show that will be held at the Setia City Convention Centre from October 31 to November 1.

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As part of the campaign, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) is introducing the Xforce Roving Cloud: Snap & Win Contest, inviting Malaysians to look out for the cloud on a car, snap a photo and share the sighting on social media. The latter can be done on Instagram or Facebook Stories with the hashtag #XforceRovingCloud. One must also tag and follow MMM’s official IG or FB page.

The contest will take place in two waves: October 16 to November 1, and November 13-30. A total of 20 winning entries will receive prizes worth up to RM10,000, including camping storage boxes, cooler boxes, camping wagons, Poler utility chairs, camping inflatable beds and Touch n Go pins worth RM50. Winners will be announced on November 6 and December 3 for each wave.

For those coming to ACE 2026, check out the Xforce’s latest ‘777’ package that combines a seven-year unlimited mileage warranty with seven years of free labour for scheduled services, plus seven years of free parts to boot.