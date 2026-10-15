N9 JPJ seizes four luxury vehicles driven by foreigners

In Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 15 October 2026 12:09 pm

The Negeri Sembilan road transport department (JPJ) has seized four luxury vehicles driven by non-Malaysians under Ops Luxury PeWA (a combination of the operation targeting luxury vehicles without adequate documentation and the operation on unlicensed foreign drivers), Bernama reports.

State JPJ director Jasyindar Singh Sihdu said the department seized a Toyota Vellfire, two Mercedes-Benz A250s and a BMW limousine. The drivers were Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Chinese and Myanmar nationals aged 30-40. They had no valid driving licences and their vehicles had no valid road tax or insurance.

The Negeri Sembilan JPJ’s Ops PeWA seized 313 motorbikes, 149 cars and 36 goods vehicles out of a total of 3,741 vehicles driven by foreign nationals (including Pakistanis, Burmese, Thais, Indonesians, Indians and Bangladeshis) from January 1 to October 11 this year. 2,422 saman were issued and 288 notices were recorded under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Investigations found that many used their vehicles for work, such as selling bread and ice-cream or operating grass-cutting machines, while most were without valid driving licences and had expired road tax,” the Negeri Sembilan JPJ director said, adding that last year, 4,811 vehicles were inspected and action was taken against 746, while 3,287 saman were issued and 301 notices were recorded under Section 64(1).