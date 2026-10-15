In Cars, International News, Porsche / by Paul Tan / 15 October 2026 10:16 am

Porsche has posted another teaser for its Mission S concept, this time an overhead shot of the car under a fitted cover. “Designed, sealed, delivered. Get ready for a special premiere – tomorrow in New York,” reads the caption.

The cabin sits well forward with a long deck behind it, and there’s a raised section that starts in the middle of the roof and runs back over the rear deck. That looks very much like a roof scoop, the kind used to feed air to an engine mounted behind the seats.

Porsche has been drip-feeding teasers on Instagram for over a week now. It started on October 7 with a short video captioned “Welcome Mission S. Our love letter to the sports car,” followed a day later by three dark, red-lit close-ups of the bodywork, a centre-lock wheel and the Porsche crest, captioned “Mission S. Mid-engined. Forward-looking.”

Next came a video of the instrument cluster, with a needle-type tachometer that sweeps to an 8,000 rpm redline (“Everything starts with the driver”), and then a photo of the car’s key on October 12, captioned “The turn of a key.”

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There’s also a video doing the rounds that may show the Mission S itself. Filmed by @forman_motorworks and shared on Threads by @grandprixmotorcars, it shows a group of people pulling a camouflage-patterned cover off a low-slung white sports car on a waterside walkway. Both posts frame it as a question rather than a claim, so it isn’t confirmed to be the Mission S.

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A still from @forman_motorworks’ video gives a closer look at the car from above and behind. The scoop runs back from the roof and down the middle of a long, dark rear deck that looks to be glass, framed by two body-coloured strakes.

At the very end of the scoop sits a round, fan-like object, visible through the glass. It’s hard to tell what it is from this footage, but it sits right where the scoop ends, so the scoop could be feeding air to it.

The concept was announced on October 7 as part of Porsche’s new Sportwagenschmiede ’35 strategy, presented at its Capital Markets Day. The company said it is developing “a mid-engined super sports car platform that will enable a model line that sits above the iconic 911,” and that the Mission S would preview it.

“We are developing a super sports car platform, and we intend to use it as the basis for a new mid-engined car, a car that will sit clearly above the 911,” said Porsche CEO Michael Leiters.

Porsche hasn’t said what powers it, but according to Autocar, Leiters has said the model will be offered purely with combustion powertrains, which fits with that 8,000 rpm tachometer. That’s a change of direction from the Mission X concept of 2023, which previewed an electric hypercar. Leiters has also said that there will be no fully electric 911.

The Mission S makes its world premiere in New York on October 15 at 10.30pm CEST, which is 4.30am on October 16 in Malaysia.