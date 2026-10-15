RM1,000 one-off aid to be provided to 53,000 taxi, hire car and school bus drivers, costing the gov’t RM53 million

In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / 15 October 2026 10:51 am

The transport ministry says the RM1,000 one-off aid for taxi and school bus drivers announced by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his Budget 2027 speech will be provided to about 53,000 taxi, hire car and school bus drivers, costing the government RM53 million.

Transport minister Anthony Loke said that 38,000 taxi drivers, including hire car drivers, and 15,000 school bus drivers nationwide will receive the payment.

He said the aid would be funded from revenue already collected by the government and would not depend on next year’s Budget being passed by parliament. The payment is funded by proceeds from the bidding for the special H series number plates, which raised RM91.21 million.

Loke said the eligibility criteria were straightforward, as drivers’ details were already recorded in the road transport department (JPJ) and land public transport agency (APAD) databases. He said drivers did not need to apply or register to receive the aid, as the New Straits Times reports.

“We have made it easy. There is no registration process. As long as he is a valid driver and has a public service vehicle (PSV) licence, we give the aid,” he said, adding that drivers in Sabah and Sarawak would be verified through the commercial vehicle licensing board (LPKP).

He said drivers who find they have been left out can appeal through their respective associations. “We encourage any driver who has been left out to contact their respective associations,” he said.

He added that the ministry aimed to complete payments within two to three weeks, with all drivers expected to receive the aid before Deepavali. Recipients will receive the aid through online transfers, and those who had yet to provide their bank account details would need to update them.