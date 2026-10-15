SUV enters railway track at KTM Port Klang station, drives 130m – no damage but caused train delays

In Local News, Public Transport, Viral / by Danny Tan / 15 October 2026 11:52 am

Last Sunday night, an SUV entered the railway track at the KTM Port Klang station and drove some distance on it. KTM has now released a statement with details of the incident.

Based on early reports, the incident happened around 11.45 pm on October 11, where the SUV – which appears to be a grey Omoda C9 – entered the tracks through a level crossing gate at KTM Port Klang station. It drove around 130 metres before coming to a stop at KM 43.273.

Following the incursion, a team was sent to the location to remove the vehicle from the track in a controlled manner, and the task was completed around 1.20 am, October 12. Fortunately, KTM found no damage to the rail pad, signalling system or overhead power line, although the incident did cause some train delays. The driver was not injured.

KTM says that based on its records, seven trespassing cases involving individuals on train tracks have disrupted train operations from January to September this year. The company takes seriously all forms of trespassing, vandalism and cable theft at rail facilities as it can affect train operations and endanger passengers and staff.

The train operator reminds that trespassing and vandalism on rail assets is a serious offence under the Railways Act 1991 (Act 463) and the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715), and if found guilty, the offender can face a fine, jail time, or both.

Astro Awani quoted Klang Selatan district police chief Lim Jit Huey saying that the SUV’s driver, a 60-year-old local man, was on his way home from KL when the misadventure happened.

A video of the SUV on the tracks has gone viral on social media, with the person filming it heard claiming that the driver was drunk. Police have not confirmed this.