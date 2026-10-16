2026 Mazda CX-60 3.3G AWD gallery in Malaysia – 3.3L turbo inline-six mild hybrid; 284 PS; CBU; from RM253k

In Cars, Local News, Mazda / by Gerard Lye / 16 October 2026 3:45 pm

Here’s a full gallery of the Mazda CX-60 3.3G AWD High Plus, which was officially introduced at this year’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) in June. Priced at RM252,872.80 on-the-road without insurance, the range-topping variant joined the 2.5G 2WD High that launched earlier to the tune of RM200,510.40.

In terms of specifications, the 3.3G AWD High Plus is powered by a e-Skyactiv G 3.3 litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine making 284 PS (280 hp or 209 kW) and 450 Nm of torque. This is augmented by Mazda’s M Hybrid Boost, a 48-volt mild hybrid system featuring a 0.33-kWh lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter generator, the latter rated at 16 PS (16 hp or 12 kW) and 153 Nm.

Completing the five-seat SUV’s powertrain is an eight-speed automatic transmission that routes drive all four wheels via the brand’s i-Activ AWD system. Other technologies like i-Stop (stop/start idling), Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) and hill descent control (HDC) are included as well.

The more affordable 2.5G 2WD High also has an eight-speed auto but is rear-wheel drive and its non-mild hybrid Skyactiv-G 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine outputs 191 PS (189 hp or 141 kW) and 261 Nm of torque. The “base” option also doesn’t get HDC and it only has Normal and Sport drive modes and misses out on the AWD variant’s Off-road setting.

Bermaz Motor’s price list includes three configurations that are all priced the same, with the only difference being the interior trim colour. You can choose between black, tan or pure white, with the rest of the cabin being primarily black.

Standard equipment for the 3.3G AWD High Plus include 20-inch wheels (235/50R20 tyres), LED exterior lighting, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry and start, a panoramic sunroof (tilting and sliding glass), a hands-free powered tailgate, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, Nappa leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), a wireless Qi charging pad as well as powered and ventilated front seats with driver’s seat memory.

Meanwhile, the infotainment is displayed on a 12.3-inch screen and can be interacted with via the Commander knob. There’s also support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with audio playback managed by a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

For safety and driver assistance, the entire CX-60 comes with seven airbags, the usual array of passive systems, auto hold, adaptive headlamps, blind spot monitoring, front and rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, emergency lane keeping, driver attention alert and monitoring, front and rear autonomous emergency braking (branded Smart Brake Support) as well as Mazda Radar Cruise Control with cruising and traffic support.

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2026 Mazda CX-60 specs and pricing

Every CX-60 comes fully imported from Japan and includes a five-year/100,000-km manufacturer warranty and free service package. There are six exterior colours offered, some of which are tied to the interior trim colour chosen.

Go with the black trim and your options are Soul Red Crystal, Jet Black, Platinum Quartz and Zircon Sand. As for pure white trim, your only option is Rhodium White, as pictured here, while tan trim is paired with a variant-exclusive Machine Gray.

The CX-60 measures 4,740 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,680 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,870 mm. That puts it between the larger CX-80 (4,995 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,705 mm tall, 3,120 mm wheelbase) and smaller CX-5, the latter referring to the latest, third-generation model launched recently that is 4,690 mm long, 1,860 mm wide, 1,695 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,815 mm.

If you’re considering between the three, the CX-60 goes for either RM200,510.40 (2.5G 2WD High) or RM252,872.80 (3.3G AWD High Plus). Meanwhile, the CX-80, which is a plug-in hybrid, retails for RM286,610.40 (2.5G PHEV AWD), and the CX-5 is RM171,510.40 (2.5G High).

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GALLERY: 2026 Mazda CX-60 Malaysian brochure and price list