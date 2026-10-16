2026 Proton X50 Sport Edition launched in Malaysia – Flagship-based, black, bodykit, red accents, RM102,299

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Proton / by Jonathan James Tan / 16 October 2026 9:44 am

The 2026 Proton X50 Sport Edition has finally been launched in Malaysia. Proton says this is being offered as a RM1,999 package on top of the Flagship rather than a stand-alone variant. The Flagship retails for RM113,300, but October rebates of up to RM13k bring that down to RM100,300, which means this special edition can now be yours for RM102,299.

Proton says there are “15 exclusive exterior and interior enhancements” worth RM7,000, into which we already gave you a deep dive last week. The Quartz Black-only 2026 X50 Sport Edition gets an all-around bodykit with red pinstriping, Sport Edition badges on the lower lip and tailgate, grille and L-shaped bumper corners in gloss black, plus black 18-inch alloys.

Inside, you’ll see the all-black interior from the Premium, red stitching, Sport Edition logos on the front seats, bespoke floor mats with red piping (together with separate weatherproof rubber mats underneath; both are securely fastened to the floor) and side sill scuff plates with a ghosted emblem.

Past X50 special editions include the R3 20th Anniversary Edition, the 2025 Sport Edition (based on the pre-facelift) and the 2026 Black Edition. What do you think of the 2026 Proton X50 Sport Edition? This or the RM83,800 Chery Tiggo Cross Sport Edition?

2026 Proton X50 Sport Edition in Malaysia

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2026 Proton X50 Sport Edition official images