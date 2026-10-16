2027 Ducati Panigale V4 gets 218 hp, revised chassis

In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 October 2026 6:18 pm

Getting updates for next year is the 2027 Ducati Panigale V4 superbike, raising output to 218 hp and revising the chassis, aerodynamics and electronics for improved track performance. The latest model recorded an average lap time 0.4 seconds quicker than its predecessor at Italy’s Vallelunga circuit.

The updates draw on Ducati’s racing experience, with changes aimed at improving corner entry, front-end grip and acceleration out of turns. Revised gearing also reduces the number of gear changes required per lap.

The new Panigale V4 arrives at European Ducati dealerships from March 2027, followed by North America in April. Availability in other markets, including Malaysia, will follow in subsequent months.

Both the Panigale V4 and V4 S use the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 engine, producing 218 hp at 13,500 rpm and 120.6 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm — an increase of 2 hp over the previous model. A revised exhaust, enlarged air intake and updated lubrication system improve airflow and reduce mechanical losses. Ducati claims an additional 3.5 hp at 13,000 rpm, while the intake increases air pressure by 0.6% at 300 km/h.

Longer final-drive gearing, changing from 16/41 to 17/42, and a 15,000 rpm rev limit in second through fifth gears reduce the need for shifts. Ducati says this saves two gear changes per lap at Vallelunga while the optional Akrapovic Full Racing Exhaust Pro adds 11 hp and 7 Nm of torque while cutting weight by 6.6 kg.

The monocouque frame’s lateral stiffness has been reduced by 12% to improve front-tyre contact at high lean angles, delivering better front-end feel and more precise turn-in. Revised gearing also shortens the effective wheelbase by 8 mm, improving agility, while new biplane wings feature enlarged side endplates.

The V4 S adds adjustable clip-ons that can be raised by 10 mm for track use; the standard V4 retains fixed clip-ons. New Dynamic Engine Brake (DEB) adjusts engine braking according to rear-tyre load, while Race Brake Control (RBC) increases the rear wheel’s contribution during deceleration, together improving stability on corner entry and allow later braking.

Both Panigale V4s get a six-axis inertial measurement unit, cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control DVO, Slide Control, Wheelie Control DVO, Power Launch DVO and Quick Shift 2.0. Five riding modes are available – Race A, Race B, Sport, Road and Wet.

A 17-litre aluminium fuel tank, Brembo Hypure monobloc brake calipers, Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V4 tyres with a 200/60 rear, and 6.9-inch full-TFT dashboard is shared in common between the V4 and V4S. Both also feature full-LED lighting and ready to install Ducati’s Data Logger and Multimedia System.

The Panigale V4 S weighs 187 kg without fuel and features Ducati Electronic Suspension 3.0, with Ohlins NPX-30 forks, a TTX 36 rear shock and steering damper controlled by Ohlins Smart EC 3.0 software. It also gets forged aluminium wheels, lithium battery and adjustable track clip-ons.

The standard Panigale V4 weighs 191 kg without fuel and comes with a fully adjustable 43 mm Showa Big Piston Fork, Sachs monoshock and steering damper. It rides on five-spoke light-alloy wheels, a lead-acid battery and has fixed clip-ons and both come in single-seat form, with a passenger kit available as an accessory.

For the first time, the Panigale V4S joins Ducati’s Factory Made programme, allowing buyers to specify colours, liveries and selected components during production in Borgo Panigale, Italy. Colour choices include Ducati Red and Ducati Yellow under the Icon collection; Thrilling Black and GP19 Red under Style; and Aviator Grey and Arctic White Silk under Sophistication.

Five additional colours come from Automobili Lamborghini’s Ad Personam programme – Arancio Xanto, Giallo Belenus, Verde Scandal, Viola Pasifae and Blu Uranus while Performance and Corse liveries are also available. Factory-fitted options include Front Brake PRO and PRO+ packages, an STM dry clutch and adjustable footpegs. The standard Panigale V4 comes in Ducati Red with an Urban Grey frame and black wheels.