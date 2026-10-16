ACE 2026: Leapmotor C10 CKD now priced at RM125,000 – get RM3k in vouchers, win up to RM57k worth of prizes

In Advertorial / by Anthony Lim / 16 October 2026 5:23 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, is back again this year, running from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Like previous editions, this year’s show promises plenty of great deals on a wide range of vehicles.

One of the cars that will be at the show is the Leapmotor C10. The all-electric SUV was updated last year and is now locally assembled. The CKD model is priced at RM129,000, but you’ll be able to get it for RM4,000 less at ACE 2026.

As before, the C10 is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 218 PS and 320 Nm, which enables the D-segment offering to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.5 seconds on to a top speed of 170 km/h. A 69.9 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack offers the C10 up to 424 km of WLTP-rated range, and the unit can be charged up from a 30-80% SoC in 30 minutes with 84 kW DC charging.

The update introduced an 11 kW onboard AC charger in place of the previous 6.6 kW unit, allowing faster charging times via that route, and also brought about some other additions, these being a boot tonneau cover, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a motorised tyre inflator kit, adding to an already comprehensively equipped SUV.

Other brands that will be present at ACE 2026 include Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo,Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will also be there showcasing their own products and services, while TNB Electron is also on board as a co-sponsor.

In addition to the promotions offered by each brand, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers on us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000.

The prizes include a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each. Also up for grabs are goodie bags courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

So, if you’re thinking of getting a great deal on a new car, the place to do so is at ACE 2026, which takes place at SCCC this October 31 to November 1. Find out more at the ACE 2026 microsite. We’ll see you there!