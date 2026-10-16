ACE 2026: Up to RM13k rebates on selected Proton models, Saga up to RM1,300 off, exclusive merchandise

In Advertorial / by Jonathan James Tan / 16 October 2026 4:45 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2026, powered by Petronas Primax, is set to be the event for car buyers. From October 31 to November 1, you’ll be faced with stunning deals at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), so be sure to mark your calendars.

Representing Proton at the show is EON, and you can expect rebates of up to RM13,000* on selected models. The Saga – yes, the new MC3 – is being offered with a RM1,300* rebate, and you’ll get exclusive EON merchandise as long as you pay a minimum RM100 booking fee.

That’s not all – purchase the extended warranty package and you’ll enjoy 10% off each eligible service appointment*. Also, why not try the S70 MC1 out for size – test drives of the handsome sedan will be available throughout the event. If you’ve been eyeing a new Proton, the time is now. For real.

ACE 2026 will also host, among others, Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services. TNB Electron is also a co-sponsor.

On top of all the brands’ own promos, paultan.org has prepared RM3,000 worth of vouchers for the first 200 confirmed bookings at the show.

Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000, including a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

So see you at ACE 2026, powered by Petronas Primax – October 31 to November 1, Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Entry is free. Learn more on the ACE 2026 microsite.

*Terms and conditions apply.