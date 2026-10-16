Amendments to the Road Transport Act comes into effect – illegal street racing now a specific offence in Malaysia

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 16 October 2026 7:40 pm

The transport ministry has announced that that the Road Transport (Amendment) Act 2026, which amends the Road Transport Act 1987 [Act 333], has now come into force as of today, October 16. The amendments were passed in parliament on June 24 following the second and third readings of the bill.

The updated act 2026 comprises 42 amendment clauses, includes several key improvements, as initially in June. The amendments cover four broad categories, these being digitalisation of services and enforcement, an increase in fine and compound rates, the introduction of new provisions and the strengthening and harmonisation of existing provisions.

They include a new Section 42A, which is aimed at tackling the issue of illegal racing by imposing heavy penalties on offenders, by establishing the act of racing or testing speed on public roads as a specific offence. This provision enables enforcement action to be taken without the need to wait for an accident, injury or loss of life to occur.

For a first conviction, an offender may be subject to a fine of between RM2,000 and RM10,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both. For a second or subsequent conviction, the penalty increases to a fine of between RM5,000 and RM20,000, imprisonment for up to five years, or both, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the introduction of Section 110B provides new provisions to make “tonto” activity – in which individuals or groups help lorry drivers evade enforcement by disrupting JPJ field operations – a criminal offence, with authorities being able to take action and mete out strict penalties in the form of fines and/or imprisonment.

The ministry said that convicted offenders may face a fine of between RM10,000 and RM50,000, imprisonment for a term of one to five years, or both. This offence is also classified as an arrestable one.

Elsewhere, an amendment to Section 53B will reinforce the accountability of registered owners regarding offences detected via enforcement cameras, including automated enforcement systems. This amendment aims to close legal loopholes that could allow certain parties to evade responsibility for offences committed using their vehicles.

The updated act also contains several provisions to strengthen the legal framework for the use of electronic licenses, documents, records and notices. This includes streamlining vehicle and driver licensing processes and enabling digital accident reporting, subject to established procedures.

It also strengthens the regulations surrounding motor vehicle safety, covering electric vehicles, modified vehicles, vehicle components, and micro-mobility vehicles.

As for the falsification of vehicle documents, an amendment to Section 108 increases penalties for such offences, including activities related to “cloned” vehicles and the manipulation of vehicle identities. For certain offences, penalties may include a fine of up to RM200,000, imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both.

The ministry also reiterated that the implementation of the maximum compound limit for compoundable offences will be increased — from a cap of RM300 to a cap of RM500 — from January 1, 2029, to provide road users with an adequate transition period.

It however added that the increase in the maximum compound limit does not mean that all traffic offences will automatically incur a RM500 compound, and said that the amount of the compound will depend on the nature of the offence and the regulations established under act. It stressed that the move is not aimed at burdening the public or increasing government revenue collection.