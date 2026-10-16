APAD urges school bus owners, operators to update drivers’ details before Oct 30 to get RM1,000 aid timely

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / 16 October 2026 3:50 pm

The land public transport agency (APAD) is urging all school bus owners and operators in Malaysia to update their drivers’ details on bantuanpemandu.mot.gov.my/bas-sekolah before October 30 to facilitate the disbursement of the government’s RM1,000 aid announced in Budget 2027, Bernama reports.

APAD said in a statement that this is to ensure eligible school bus drivers receive the assistance timely, in line with prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call to complete payments before Deepavali. Payments are set to be made in phases from October 22.

The agency added that it has engaged with the Malaysian school bus associations federation (PPPBSM) and the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor school bus operators association to ensure an orderly and accurate eligibility verification and payment process.

The required information includes each driver’s name, address, telephone number, valid driving and public service vehicle (PSV) licences, and bank account number to be paid into. Drivers’ records, including driving and PSV licence validity, will be cross-checked against APAD, commercial vehicle licensing board (LPKP) and road transport department (JPJ) databases.