BMW Motorrad F 450 RR unveiled – 48 hp, 177 kg

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 October 2026 11:11 am

Following the release of the BMW Motorrad F 450 R naked sports, the boys from Munich have taken the covers off the BMW Motorrad F 450 RR. This latest entry into BMW’s middleweight motorcycle range joins the BMW Motorrad F 450 GS (priced at RM40,000 in Malaysia, taking inspiration from the S 1000 RR superbike including winglets and that distinctive headlight assembly.

Perhaps designed in response to the ever expanding series of offerings from China manufacturers, notably CFMoto, QJMotor and ZXMoto, the F 450 RR is based on the same engine platform as the F 450 GS/F 450 R but features supersport-specific chassis geometry, bodywork and riding ergonomics.

With a ready-to-ride weight of 177 kg, the F 450 RR is positioned as an entry point into BMW Motorrad’s RR supersport range. The F 450 RR’s parallel-twin engine produces 35 kW (48 hp) at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. A 135-degree crankpin offset and balance shaft are designed to deliver distinctive power characteristics while reducing vibration.

BMW Motorrad claims that 80% of maximum torque is available from 3,000 rpm, providing stronger low-speed response. The engine is paired with a six-speed transmission and an X-ring chain final drive, while fuel consumption is rated at 3.8 litres per 100 km with 14-litres of fuel carried in the tank, giving a theoretical range of more than 350 km.

The F 450 RR uses a tubular steel space frame, with the engine serving as a stressed member. Suspension comprises of a 43 mm KYB upside-down front fork in front and a hollow-cast aluminium double-sided swingarm with a KYB rear monoshock holding up the rear end.

The Sport and M Sport variants of the F 450 RR receive upgraded suspension, with the front fork offering adjustable rebound and compression damping. The rear suspension provides adjustable spring preload and rebound damping.

Rolling on 17-inch cast-aluminium wheels, the F 450 RR is fitted with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres. Braking is handled by a 310 mm diameter front disc with a Brembo four-piston monobloc caliper, alongside a 240 mm rear disc with a ByBre single-piston caliper.

Safety equipment includes BMW Motorrad ABS Pro, which supports braking while cornering, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and engine drag torque control (MSR). Rain, Road and Race riding modes are standard, while Riding Modes Pro adds a configurable Race Pro mode.

BMW Motorrad will offer the F 450 RR in four equipment variants: Base, Sport, M Sport and M Sport with Innovation Package. The Base model comes in Cosmic Black, while the Sport variant is finished in Racing Red and adds Shift Assistant Pro and the upgraded Sport suspension.

The M Sport variants receive a Snaefell White and M Motorsport colour scheme, along with Riding Modes Pro, Shift Assistant Pro and Sport suspension. The Innovation Package adds BMW’s optional Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) which automatically engages and disengages the clutch according to engine speed, reducing the need for manual clutch operation in traffic and during low-speed manoeuvres, and when combined with Shift Assistant Pro, it also allows clutch-free upshifts and downshifts, although the clutch lever remains available for rider input.

Equipment across the range includes a 6.5-inch TFT display, LED headlight and lighting, heated grips and a USB-C charging port and the display supports phone calls, music and navigation functions. M Sport models equipped with Riding Modes Pro also receive additional Sport screens displaying information such as traction control intervention, braking force and lean angle, together with a lap timer.

Other track-focused features on the F 450 RR include a reversible gearshift pattern, allowing riders to configure the transmission for racing-style shifting. The gearshift lever, footbrake lever and side stand are made from forged aluminium while seat height is set at 790 mm, raisable by 20 mm or lowered by 15 mm.