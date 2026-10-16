BYD Seal driver accused in fatal Jalan Kuching crash pleads not guilty to three charges, posts RM36,000 bail

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 16 October 2026 10:09 am

The driver of a BYD Seal accused of causing a six-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a five-year-old girl along Jalan Kuching has pleaded not guilty to three charges in the magistrates’ court yesterday (October 15, 2026).

According to The Star, Raeven Goh Wey Haur faces one count of causing death by reckless or dangerous driving under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. He also faces another charge for reckless or dangerous driving under Section 42(1).

Both offences were allegedly committed by the accused while driving from the city centre towards Segambut on Jalan Kuching at 3.44pm on October 10. As previously reported, the Seal struck the rear of a Perodua Bezza during the incident, with the girl sustaining severe head injuries before she was pronounced dead at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

The collision also involved a motorcycle before the Bezza which allegedly spun into the right lane and struck three other vehicles: a Nissan Almera, a Toyota Alphard and a Perodua Myvi. The victim’s 30-year-old father suffered an injury to his right hand, while the 33-year-old motorcyclist sustained a head injury, with the drivers of the other three vehicles being unharmed.

Upon conviction, Section 41(1) carries a minimum jail term of five years and a maximum of 10 years, as well as a fine of between RM20,000 and RM50,000 and a mandatory ban from driving for at least five years. Meanwhile, Section 42(1) carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, a fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000 as well as disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for at least five years.

The suspect also faces a third charge under Section 52(1) for failing to shop his vehicle and report the accident, which carries a fine of up to RM2,000 or imprisonment of up to six months for a first conviction.

Magistrate Aliaa Anwar set bail at RM22,000 for the first charge, RM12,000 for the second charge and RM2,000 for the third charge – Goh was released after his father posted bail. The accused was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court along and his driving license has been suspended until the resolution of the case, which is set for its next mention and document submission on November 19.