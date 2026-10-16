Cable theft attempt on the MRT Kajang Line affected train schedule this morning – necessary power cut for safety

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 16 October 2026 10:31 am

Rapid KL discovered a cable theft attempt at 5.30 am today, between the Phileo Damansara and Pusat Bandar Damansara stations on the MRT Kajang Line. It then temporarily shut off power to the track section involved in accordance to the safety and operational procedures.

The power cut was done to allow the auxiliary police team to inspect the scene and for the safe operations of tracking down the suspect. It was also done to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. Power was turned on at 6.32 am after the required action was carried out.

Throughout the inspection and search operations, an alternative train service was provided to ensure that commutes could continue safely, Rapid KL says.

The public transport operator says that it takes cable theft seriously as it affects train operations and the safety of passengers and staff. A police report was made at IPD Brickfields to allow for further investigation. Rapid KL says that it will continue to work with PDRM to assist investigations and prevent such incidents from happening again.

Earlier this month, minister of housing and local government Nga Kor Ming said that the government is considering heavier penalties to combat cable thieves, especially those involving syndicates. It would need amendments to existing laws though, and his ministry (KPKT) is in constant communication with the home ministry (KDN) on the matter.

In the meantime, more should be done as cable thieves are getting more brazen and are striking more regularly. The LRT, MRT, KTM, ERL and even the yet-to-launch ECRL have seen cables ripped out and operations affected.