Kawasaki KLE500 SE now comes with Smartride clutch, tubeless tyres, three factory accessory packages

In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 October 2026 2:42 pm

Updated for 2027 is the Kawasaki KLE500 dual-purpose, adding a new SE Smartride variant with an automatic clutch system and tubeless tyres. The rally-inspired model continues in standard and SE forms, with three factory accessory packages also available.

In Malaysia, the Kawasaki KLE500 is priced at RM32,900, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Local market availability and pricing for the 2027 KLE500 variants have yet to be confirmed.

The new KLE500 SE Smartride uses a mechanical centrifugal clutch integrated into the conventional clutch assembly. This lets riders pull away from a stop and come to a halt without operating the clutch lever, making stop-start traffic easier to manage.

The system requires no electronics, and riders can still use the clutch lever and gear pedal for normal gear changes while moving. The SE Smartride also gets tubeless tyres, including a 150/70-17 rear tyre – the standard KLE500 uses a 140/70-17 rear tyre – and a 21-inch wheel and 90/90 tyre in front.

Power comes from a 451 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 45 PS at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed transmission. Suspension is done with a 43 mm diameter upside-down fork giving 210 mm of suspension travel while the rear is fitted with Kawasaki Uni Trak suspension with preload-adjustable monoshock, with 196 mm of travel.

Braking uses a single 300 mm diameter brake disc in front with two-piston calliper while the back is fitted with a single 230 mm disc and two-piston calliper, with switchable two-channel Nissin ABS. An adjustable tall windscreen, upright riding position and skid plate round out the KLE500’s equipment list.

With 16-litres of fuel in the tank, the KLE 500 tips the scales at 194 kg, while seat height is set at 870 mm with 185 mm of ground clearance. Riding information is displayed on a LCD screen and positioned at an easy-to-read angle, with a multipurpose bar located above the panel to mount ancillary riding equipment such as a roadbook reader.

Three accessory editions are offered. The Rally Edition gets an Akrapovič titanium exhaust, radiator cover, low passenger seat and USB-C socket. The Adventure Tourer Edition adds an engine guard and two 21-litre panniers, while the Top Case Edition includes a rear carrier, top case and USB-C socket.

The 2027 KLE500 SE Smartride comes in Pearl Blizzard White. The SE is available in Metallic Bluish Green, Pearl Storm Gray and Pearl Blizzard White, while the standard model can be purchased in Metallic Carbon Gray/Ebony.