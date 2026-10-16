KLIA ‘ulat’ tout arrested for offering illegal rides to Klang, Sungai Buloh at RM100 per passenger

In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 October 2026 12:00 pm

A suspected illegal transport tout was arrested at KLIA Terminal 1 after allegedly offering two passengers rides to Klang and Sungai Buloh for RM100 each. In a statement, Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) said its KLIA enforcement team detained the suspect following surveillance operations.

A Honda Civic used in the alleged activity was also seized for investigation. Preliminary investigations found that the suspect had approached two Bangladeshi nationals and offered to transport them to separate destinations: Kampung Jawa Batu 1 in Klang and Taman Teknologi Gemilang in Sungai Buloh. Each passenger was to pay RM100 upon arrival.

In another incident, a Perodua Alza was seized and a man arrested for allegedly offering to transport two Bangladeshi nationals to Shah Alam from Terminal 1, KLIA. Separately, a man was arrested for offering a Kenyan national a ride to Kuala Lumpur Hilton for an agreed upon fare of RM120, to be paid on arrival.

Under Section 205(1) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010, offenders face a fine of up to RM50,000, imprisonment of up to five years, or both. Those found abetting the activity may also face prosecution under Section 243(1) of the same Act. JPJ advised travellers to use authorised transport services at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2 or book rides through e-hailing applications.