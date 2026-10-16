KTM track upgrade to affect Oct 17-18 Komuter schedule

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 16 October 2026 11:48 am

KTM Komuter riders, take note. KTM has announced that Rawang – Ipoh double track upgrade works that have been scheduled till November will proceed for the stretch between Kalumpang and Tanjung Malim.

As such, the KTM Komuter service on the KL Sentral – Tanjung Malim – KL Sentral route will have an affected schedule this weekend, October 17-18.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys by checking the revised schedule at KTM’s website or the MyRailtime app. One can also get assistance from station staff.

KTM Komuter riders would know that planning is rather important as you can’t just show up and expect a train to come in few minutes, like LRT/MRT riders do. Inform those who need to know.