Luxeed R7 spotted in Malaysia again, now in camo, on a regular plate – Huawei-Chery EV coming?

In Cars, Local News, Luxeed, Spyshots / by Harvinder Sidhu / 16 October 2026 7:57 pm

The Luxeed R7 has been spotted on Malaysian roads again, and this time it’s wearing camouflage. Earlier sightings of the Huawei-backed electric coupe-SUV here showed it completely undisguised, but this one, filmed on a highway and shared on Threads by @sashitahran, is wrapped in zebra-pattern camo from nose to tail. Only the slim headlights and the full-width tail light are left uncovered.

View on Threads

Screenshots from a video by @sashitahran on Threads

It also carries a regular Malaysian registration plate rather than a trade plate. That fits with what we found in the road transport department’s (JPJ) data. As we reported earlier this week, nine Luxeed R7s were registered in Malaysia between September 10 and 17, six of them on September 17 alone, all as EVs and in four different colours.

Earlier sightings of the undisguised Luxeed R7 in Malaysia, by paultan.org FB group members Yh Liew and La Obe

Luxeed is a brand run by Chery and Huawei as part of Huawei’s Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA). Chery develops and builds the cars, while Huawei supplies the software, driver assistance and other key tech.

The R7 is a large electric coupe-SUV, measuring 4,956 mm long with a 2,950 mm wheelbase. It sits on an 800-volt platform, and in China it’s offered with either a 292 PS rear-mounted motor or a 496 PS dual-motor all-wheel drive setup.

Neither Chery nor Huawei has announced Luxeed for Malaysia yet. But with nine R7s already registered and the car now being seen on local roads in camouflage, it looks like more than a passing visit.