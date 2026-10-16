PLUS Sedenak – Simpang Renggam nightly road diversions for bridge beam installation – Oct 19-22

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 16 October 2026 3:52 pm

PLUS users, take note. There will be road diversions at KM57.85 from Sedenak – Simpang Renggam nightly, 10pm to 5am, from October 19-22 next week. Oct 19-20 is for northbound traffic to Senai Utara and Oct 21-22 is for southbound to Yong Peng Selatan.

The road diversions is to accommodate bridge beam installation works, which is part of PLUS’ road widening project in Johor. Vehicles will be diverted to create a safe working zone while minimising traffic disruption to highway users.

PLUS is currently working on the extra lane project from Yong Peng (Utara) ke Senai (Utara), and widening the highway lanes also requires work on all the bridges that cross the highway. The project is expected to be completed by January 2028.

North South Highway users are advised to plan their journey and follow the signs and crew at the work site. Drive safe.