UMW Toyota Motor closes Q3 2026 with 24,500 units sold – 3,700 units up from Q2; YTD currently at 60,800 units

In Cars, Local News, Toyota / by Gerard Lye / 16 October 2026 10:37 am

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced it sold 24,500 vehicles from July to September 2026, with the Q3 result bringing its year-to-date (YTD) tally to over 60,800 units. The latest quarter represents an increase of 3,700 units from the 20,800 units the company managed in Q2. For further context, UMWT sold 102,417 units in 2025, marking four consecutive years of crossing the 100,000-unit milestone.

“Our third quarter performance reflects the continued trust Malaysians place in Toyota and the strength of the ownership experience we have built over the years. As the market evolves, our focus remains clear. We want every customer to feel confident in their choice, supported in their journey, and assured that Toyota delivers value long after they leave the showroom. We are strengthening the Toyota experience around reliability, convenience and customer confidence, which matter most to our customers,” said Datuk Ravindran Kurusamy, president of UMWT.

In an official release, the company said it is also strengthening practical access to electrified mobility through its multi-pathway approach. This includes working with charge point operators ChargEV and JomCharge to expand public electric vehicle (EV) charging availability, including at Toyota and Lexus locations.

This will see 42 charging points across 21 sites be deployed as part of a scheduled phased rollout in the first half of 2027, with ChargEV responsible for the bulk of it: 38 charging points across 19 locations. Meanwhile, JomCharge will deploy four charging points across two locations. To date, seven sites have been completed, with the remainder to follow in stages.