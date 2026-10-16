Zeekr 7X facelift for global markets – still with 800V architecture but with more power, up to 627 km WLTP

In Cars, International News, Zeekr / by Jonathan Lee / 16 October 2026 6:00 pm

Nearly a full year after the Zeekr 7X was given a facelift in China, the refreshed electric SUV is now being offered in other markets, starting in Europe. The continent gets all of the visual updates but barely any of the mechanical ones.

On the outside, the 7X remains a handsome beast, with only minor changes that include a new front bumper. This mirrors the sportier design of the 007 GT’s, with corner air inlets flanking the (now no longer active) centre air intake.

The tailgate is also new and incorporates the rear number plate recess, with the cleaner bumper features a greater use of body colour. Unlike in China, you don’t get chrome trim all around, and Europe continues to lose out on the optional Stargate customisable light curtain available elsewhere due to stricter regulations.

Inside, the 7X has been left well alone, save for a redesigned centre console with a neater-looking sliding storage cover. You still get a 13-inch instrument display, a 16-inch infotainment touchscreen, powered, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, and power-reclining and heated rear seats, albeit without China’s built-in ottoman and rear touchscreen.

Unfortunately, the global 7X does without the significant power bump offered in the Middle Kingdom, although outputs do get boosted by 34 PS (25 kW) and 80 Nm to 455 PS (335 kW) and 520 Nm of torque for single-motor rear-wheel drive variants, and 680 PS (500 kW) and 790 Nm for the dual-motor all-wheel drive version. This takes half a second out of the zero-to-100 km/h sprint for the former (5.5 seconds) but only a tenth for the latter (3.7 seconds).

The new motor(s) must also be more efficient, because despite using the same 75 kWh LFP and 100 kWh NMC batteries as before, the 7X’s WLTP-rated range has seen a marginal uptick to 482 km (+2 km) for the 75 kWh RWD model, 627 km (+12 km) for the 100 kWh RWD variant and 545 km (+2 km) for the 100 kWh AWD car.

Also not making it out of China is the 900-volt electrical architecture, with the global facelift sticking with an 800-volt system. That means the 75 kWh battery continues to support up to 450 kW and can be topped up from 10 to 80% in 10.5 minutes, while the 100 kWh pack drops this down to 420 kW and takes 15 minutes to be charged to the same level.

In fact, the biggest change is actually the fitment of a new driver assistance system, here developed by Bosch instead of parent Geely as is the case in China. This enables improved adaptive cruise control and updated park assist that lets users select a parking space by simply dragging and dropping a box on the touchscreen. Still no sign of highly-autonomous driving functionality, however, as other rivals have already promised.

Pricing in Europe will start at €52,990 (RM242,300), and Zeekr promises two new colours – Glacier Silver and Mystic Lilac – and new 21-inch alloy wheel designs will be available to order once deliveries start in the first quarter of next year. Given that the 7X sells relatively well in Malaysia, expect this facelift to also arrive here sometime next year.

Loading 7 photos…

AD: Drive the ZEEKR EV of your dreams. Submit your details and Zeekr Carro (Bangsar, Mutiara Damansara, Penang outlets) will get in touch with you.