KPDN seizes RON95 petrol samples from seven stations over water contamination complaints in Selangor

In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 October 2026 5:10 pm

After reports of fuel with alleged water contamination in Penang and Kedah, KPDN has seized 27 samples of RON95 petrol from seven Selangor petrol stations, This action was taken following 10 complaints that water-contaminated fuel had damaged vehicles.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Selangor said the inspections were conducted yesterday following public complaints and reports circulating on social media. State director Muhamad Hanif Asa’ari said the samples would be sent to the Malaysian Chemistry Department for laboratory analysis.

Initial inspections found that all seven premises held valid Controlled Scheduled Articles (CSA) licences and licences under the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA), Hanif said in a press statement. KPDN has issued notices under Section 32 5(1)(c), 6(1)(d) and 7 of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, requiring the operators to submit documents and information to assist the investigation.

The probe is examining possible offences involving alleged misrepresentation of the petrol supplied. KPDN also reminded petrol station operators to ensure their underground storage tanks are regularly maintained and meet safety and quality standards.

The ministry warned that strict action would be taken against parties found to have committed offences that jeopardise consumer interests and safety. Affected motorists are advised to retain petrol purchase receipts and workshop inspection reports to support complaints and assist the investigation.

All photos courtesy of Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Selangor and used for illustration purposes.