Tesla Model 3 updated in Malaysia – 16-inch screen, V2L, Zen Grey; Performance now 600 km WLTP

In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / by Paul Tan / 17 October 2026 8:48 am

The Tesla Model 3 has been updated in Malaysia, following the same update in China earlier this month. The sedan gets a larger 16-inch touchscreen, vehicle-to-load (V2L), a new Zen Grey interior option and darker 19-inch wheels.

The Performance All-Wheel Drive also gets a new front motor, and with it, a longer range.

Performance now does 600 km

The new front motor is the TL2, which is believed to be behind the Model Y L’s acceleration upgrade earlier this month. Unlike the Model Y L, the Model 3 Performance gets no increase in power. Instead, the more efficient motor has helped push its WLTP-rated range up to 600 km.

That’s 29 km more than the 571 km it was rated at after its last range increase in October 2025, and 72 km more than the 528 km it was quoted at when it launched here in 2024. Back then, Tesla quoted 460 hp, 0-100 km/h in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 261 km/h.

Zen Grey interior, 16-inch screen

Inside, the Zen Grey interior replaces the black and white option. It’s priced the same, at RM5,000 over the standard all-black cabin, and it’s the same light grey colour the Model Y switched to in April.

Zen Grey comes with a black headliner, and the standard black interior now gets one too.

The central touchscreen grows from 15.4 to 16 inches, matching the Model Y, which got the bigger screen in Malaysia in January. In China, Tesla says the new screen has a higher resolution and a faster refresh rate.

On the outside, the optional 19-inch Nova wheels now come in a dark finish instead of silver, and are called Dark Nova. They’re a RM7,500 option.

V2L with a RM350 adapter

The Model 3 can now also power external devices from its battery, which Tesla calls Powershare. To use it, you need the Tesla Outlet Adapter, which plugs into the charge port and has a three-pin socket on the other end. It’s priced at RM350, but it’s out of stock at the moment.

Tesla says the adapter works with all Model Y L units, plus all Model 3 and Model Y trims produced from October 2026 onwards, so Model Y units built from this month get the feature too. Owners can check for “Powershare Support: Enabled” under Software > Additional Vehicle Info on the touchscreen.

Tesla also notes that the vehicle warranty doesn’t cover damage caused by third-party bi-directional adaptors or chargers.

Tesla Malaysia doesn’t list a power output, but in China, the same feature supplies up to 2.2 kW (220V, 10A).

Model 3 line-up and prices

Prices are unchanged. Here’s the Model 3 line-up in Malaysia, with WLTP-rated ranges:

Rear-Wheel Drive: RM149,000 (534 km)

Premium Rear-Wheel Drive: RM171,000 (520 km)

Premium Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive: RM187,000 (750 km)

Performance All-Wheel Drive: RM232,000 (600 km)

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