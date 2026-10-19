2026 Geely Okavango confirmed to be built at Tanjong Malim for export – Proton X90 facelift coming soon?

In Cars, Geely, Local News, Proton / by Jonathan James Tan / 19 October 2026 2:55 pm

Remember when we saw the 2026 Geely Okavango with the Proton logo on the windscreen at July’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS)? Well, it’s now official, because the above photo is among those accompanying Proton’s latest release.

“The Geely Okavango is another model produced by Proton at Tanjong Malim and shares many similarities with the company’s own Proton X90,” goes the caption. Indeed, Tanjong Malim is currently the only plant making this car in right-hand drive. So are we getting an X90 facelift soon?

Don’t know about you, but I find this new face (first seen on the China-market Haoyue L facelift in November 2025) a lot easier on the eye, which could help things for what is currently the slowest-selling Proton.

The unit we saw in Indonesia did not have the latest Okavango’s minimalist cabin – instead, the dashboard is similar to our current X90‘s, and so are the wheels (Okavango FL gets new alloys). It also had ADAS, which was controversially removed in March with the MC – let’s hope it makes a comeback. What do you think of the bolder new face and rear end?

2026 Geely Okavango at GIIAS

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China-market 2026 Geely Haoyue L facelift

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Current Proton X90 Prime X MC