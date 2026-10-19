2026 MotoGP: Martin leads Marquez by two points

In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 October 2026 5:35 pm

Setting up a title showdown with five rounds remaining in the season, Jorge Martin leads Marc Marquez by just two points in the 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings. The Aprilia Racing rider’s narrow advantage matches the closest championship gap after 17 rounds since 2022, when Fabio Quartararo led Francesco Bagnaia by two points following the Thai GP.

Martin is chasing a second MotoGP world title, having become champion for the first time in 2024. Riding for Pramac Racing on a Ducati that season, the Spaniard secured the title at the final round in Barcelona, finishing ahead of factory Ducati rider Bagnaia in the standings.

His triumph made him the first rider from an independent team to win the MotoGP premier-class championship in the modern era. Martin and Marquez now face another tight battle, with the championship entering its decisive phase at the Australian GP at Phillip Island before heading to Malaysia, Qatar, Portugal and Valencia.

Martin has recorded nine podium finishes and four pole positions this season, including victory at the French GP, to establish himself as a leading contender for the championship. Marquez, meanwhile, has mounted a remarkable comeback since returning from injury at the Italian GP.

The Ducati Lenovo Team rider has claimed six victories and three pole positions, cutting what was once a 102-point deficit to Martin to just two points. A championship victory for Marquez would represent the biggest comeback in MotoGP history, surpassing the previous benchmark set by Bagnaia in 2022.

Bagnaia at that time overcame a 91-point deficit after the German GP that year before going on to secure the championship, demonstrating how quickly the standings can change over the course of a season. With five rounds left, Martin and Marquez have little room for error as the battle moves to Phillip Island, followed by the Malaysian GP at Sepang.

The remaining races will then take the field to Qatar before the European leg concludes with the Portuguese GP and the season finale at Valencia. With only two points separating the championship leader from his closest rival, every race and sprint could prove decisive in determining the 2026 MotoGP world champion.