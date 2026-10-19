2026 Peugeot XP400 revised pricing for Malaysia – now RM33,900, down from RM43,990 launch price

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 October 2026 10:55 am

Peugeot Motocycles Malaysia has revised the pricing of its XP400 adventure scooter in Malaysia to RM33,990, with an Adventure Package bringing the total price to RM35,990, excluding insurance, road tax and registration. The XP400 is imported as a completely built-up (CBU) unit, with the revised pricing a reduction of RM10,000 launch price following Peugeot Motorcycles’s official arrival in Malaysia.

The XP400 is available in two colour options, Mad Black and Satin Technium, in limited numbers and subject to availability. The Adventure Package comprises a genuine Peugeot top box and crash bars, valued at RM2,000 and available in limited quantities.

Power comes from a 400 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder PowerMotion engine producing 36.7 hp at 8,150 rpm and 38.1 Nm of torque at 5,400 rpm. The engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and belt final drive.

Designed to combine everyday scooter practicality with adventure-inspired styling, the XP400 features a 17-inch front wheel and 15-inch rear wheel, shod with 110/70 and 160/60 tyres respectively. Suspension consists of a 41 mm upside-down front fork with 140 mm of travel and a rear monoshock.

Braking is handled by twin 295 mm front discs and a 240 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS fitted as standard. The XP400 has a seat height of 815 mm, a wheelbase of 1,545 mm and a kerb weight of 231 kg. Its fuel tank holds 13.5 litres.

Equipment includes LED lighting, a TFT-LCD instrument display with twin analogue-style meters, and Peugeot i-Connect Bluetooth connectivity with smartphone-based turn-by-turn navigation. Under-seat storage is also found under the seat.