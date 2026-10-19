ACE 2026: Discount of up to RM2,000 with Jacar – Llumar tint from RM999, Pecca leather seats fr RM1,699

In Advertorial / by Gerard Lye / 19 October 2026 6:24 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, returns this year to the Setia City Convention Centre from October 31 to November 1. As with previous editions, ACE is where you can find great automotive deals beyond just purchasing a new ride.

If you’re looking to rejuvenate your car, co-sponsor Jacar will be at ACE 2026 and is offering discounts up to RM2,000 as part of its year-end bonanza. With over a quarter of a century of experience in making leather interiors, the Kepong-based, Bursa-listed automotive upholstery specialist is more than capable of fulfilling your desires.

Pecca leather seats need to be experienced first-hand to be appreciated, and you can do just that at the Jacar booth at ACE 2026. Once you’re convinced, take advantage of the event promotion where you can get Pecca leather seats from just RM1,699 (usually RM3,000).

Jacar also offers window tinting services using quality Llumar tint, which are also being offered from just RM999 for the Diamond 4 (usually RM3,000+) or from RM1,599 for the Prestige Lite (usually RM4,000). More budget-conscious customers can look forward to a nano-ceramic standard tint from just RM599.

In addition to these promos, Jacar also offers a membership programme where you can earn cashback. You’ll also be able to mix and match different packages that are tailored for your car from RM1,099 (usually RM3,000) and there’s even a spin and win contest with prizes worth up to RM30,000.

If that isn’t enough, booking a car at ACE 2026 will put you in the running to win a Llumar window tint set worth RM4,000 from Jacar – there will be three winners. There are further benefits when you book a car at ACE 2026, as the first 200 confirmed bookings will enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers on us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000.

That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each. Also up for grabs are goodie bags courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

Of course, ACE 2026 will also be home to a wide range of brands with plenty of cars to check out. The attendance list includes Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Co-sponsor Carro will also be there showcasing their own products and services, while TNB Electron is also on board as a co-sponsor.

So, if you’re looking to upgrade your car’s interior, which is where you spend most of your time, Jacar has got you covered at ACE 2026, which is also where you can check out some new cars as well. Once again, ACE 2026 takes place at SCCC from October 31 to November 1. Find out more at the ACE 2026 microsite. We’ll see you there!