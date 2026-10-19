2026 Aveta Falcon 180 launched in Malaysia at RM9,798, gets 7-inch TFT, traction control, three colours

In Aveta, Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 October 2026 11:13 am

Aveta Malaysia has launched the new Falcon 180 adventure-style scooter at the Aveta Mega Gathering at Setia City Convention Centre yesterday, priced at RM9,798, excluding insurance. The Falcon 180 is available in three colours: Sahara Bronze, Alpine White and Storm Grey.

Power comes from the same 174 cc single-cylinder, SOHC engine found in the Aveta Vanguard 180 (RM9,398) and Viper 180 (RM8,998), paired with an automatic CVT transmission. The engine produces 18 hp at 8,500 rpm and 17.2 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Suspension consists of an upside-down (USD) front fork and twin rear shock absorbers with external gas reservoirs. The scooter rides on 14-inch front and 13-inch rear aluminium rims, shod with CST tyres.

Equipment highlights include a seven-inch TFT display showing riding information and can replay footage recorded by the front-mounted camera. Safety features include dual-channel ABS and traction control, both of which can be switched off using buttons on the left handlebar.

Practicality is addressed by underseat storage, a storage compartment beneath the handlebar with USB-A and USB-C charging ports, and a smart key system. The Falcon 180 also gets a 14-litre fuel tank, all-LED lighting including fog lamps, an adjustable windscreen and mounting points for a top box.