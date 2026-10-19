Enjoy BYD’s year-end deals with savings up to RM16,000 off Atto 3, Sealion 7 – limited final CBU units available!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 19 October 2026 10:41 am

Wow, the year sure went by fast, huh? The final few months are always the best time to buy a new car, and with BYD Year-End Deals, there is no better time than now to benefit from big savings from the world’s best-selling electrified vehicle brand.

Enjoy exclusive promotions across the lineup, with the BYD Atto 3 available starting from as low as RM109,800 – an overall saving of up to RM16,000. Also on offer is the larger BYD Sealion 7 with total savings of up to RM7,000, with prices now starting from RM159,800.

Both of these models have been recently updated with larger batteries, delivering a NEDC-rated range of up to 600 km for the Atto 3 and around 650 km for the Sealion 7. That’s enough to theoretically get from Johor Bahru to Ipoh, and if do you need to stop for a top up, it’ll be quick thanks to the availability of an 800-volt electrical architecture, dropping DC fast charging times from 10 to 80% to around 25 minutes on both models.

And that is not all – BYD is also bundling a complimentary portable charging cable and V2L adapter with every purchase. For extra peace of mind, every BYD comes with a six-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000 km warranty for both the battery and the drive unit.

Interested? You better hurry, as there is a limited allocation of final CBU fully-imported units available across the country, so do not miss your last chance to own one of these vehicles. Head on over your nearest BYD showroom and take advantage of these BYD Year-End Deals; for more information, visit the official BYD Sime Motors website or its socials on Facebook and Instagram.