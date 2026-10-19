GWM Wey G9 Hi4 HEV in Malaysia – 2.0T petrol hybrid 7-seater, 718 km WLTP combined range; RM249,800 OTR

In Cars, GWM, Local News / by Mick Chan / 19 October 2026 7:20 pm

GWM Malaysia has officially announced pricing for the Wey G9 Hi4 HEV in Malaysia, a week after the order books opened for the hybrid petrol-electric powertrain-equipped MPV.

The GWM Wey G9 Hi4 HEV is priced at RM249,800 on-the-road without insurance, or RM20,000 less than the PHEV equivalent that was launched locally in January this year, which is priced at RM269,800 on-the-road without insurance.

2027 GWM Wey G9 HEV specifications in Malaysia; click to enlarge

Employing the manufacturer’s Hybrid Intelligent 4WD (Hi4) technology, the Wey G9 HEV powertrain features a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine that combines with a four-speed DHT (dedicated hybrid transmission) and an integrated electric motor on the front axle and a rear-axle electric motor drawing from a 1.67 kWh hybrid powertrain battery, yielding combined outputs of 358 PS and 782 Nm.

Thus equipped, the Wey G9 HEV is capable of 0-100 km/h in a claimed 7.5 seconds, with a claimed fuel consumption figure of 6.5 litres per 100 km and a combined range of 845 km (both figures on the NEDC cycle; the latter equating to around 718 km on the WLTP standard).

For comparison, the PHEV version of the Wey G9 is rated at 442 PS and 642 Nm from a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine, dual electric motors, four-speed DHT and a 44.2 kWh battery that enables a pure EV range of 170 km NEDC (around 145 km WLTP), and a combined hybrid range of up to 1,000 km NEDC (850 km WLTP).

Claimed kerb weight for the Wey G9 HEV is 2,550 kg; for comparison, the Wey G9 PHEV weighs in at a claimed 2,803 kg. The difference should be entirely down to the different powertrain types, as both HEV and PHEV versions of the electrified MPV are identical in specification.

Similarly measuring 5,050 mm long, 1,985 mm wide and 1,900 mm tall with a 3,085 mm wheelbase, the HEV matches the PHEV for exterior dimensions as well as for luggage capacities, from 233 litres to 1,725 litres. Ground clearance for both is 155 mm, and both share the three-row, 2-2-3 seating configuration.

Suspension configuration is identical, with MacPherson struts in front and a multi-link layout at the rear, and rolling stock is also carried over with 18-inch alloy wheels shod in 245/50R18 tyres. Accompanying these is a tyre repair kit.

As with the PHEV, exterior equipment for the Wey G9 HEV includes intelligent LED headlamps with automatic high beam, follow-me-honme function, LED daytime running lights, LED tail lamps and fog lamps, power-adjustable and auto-folding exterior side mirrors with turn signals, auto sensing wipers, and a powered tailgate with sensor.

Inside, matching equipment between the two versions also means the carryover of the 12.3-inch digital instrument panel plus head-up display and a 14.6-inch central infotainment touchscreen unit, the latter offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (both wireless).

Mobile devices can be charged via a 50-watt wireless charger, while wired outlets throughout the cabin include two USB-A ports and one USB-C ports for the front row, two USB-A and two USB-C ports for the second row, and again two USB-A and two USB-C ports for the third row. The front row and luggage compartment each get a 12-volt outlet.

Glasshouse-related equipment includes an acoustic windshield, acoustic glass for the first and second rows, power windows with anti-pinch on all doors, and a digital rear-view mirror and automatic anti-glare.

Seat upholstery, too matches the PHEV, with the HEV also getting premium Nappa leather in the first two rows and leatherette for the third row. The driver’s seat gets eight-way electric adjustment with four-way lumbar support adjustment, memory and welcome function, and a 10-point massage function. The front passenger seat gets six-way adjustment, memory and “boss switch”. Both front seats get ventilation.

The all-important second-row gets zero-gravity seats with six-way adjustment and four-way headrests, two-way powered legrests, ventilation, 10-point massage function, integrated control panel, folding tray tables, side window sunshades and Isofix anchor points.

The third row gets tip-up seats and four-way manual adjustment, steel-reinforced seat backs, rear side window sunshades, and Isofix anchor points. The cabin also gets 64-colour ambient lighting with breathing effect.

For ADAS, the Wey G9 HEV gets Level 2 functionality courtesy of adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, front collision warning, manoeuvre emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, lane centre keeping, emergency lane keeping, AEB plus intersection functionality, lane change assist, rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, rear cross traffic braking, second collision mitigation, blind spot detection and hill descent control.

For exterior colours, the GWM Wey G9 HEV in Malaysia is offered in a choice of Wisdom Grey, Aurora White and Nebula Black. Interior upholstery is offered in black with grey roof lining; the brown interior depicted in the brochure is exclusive to the PHEV.

The GWM Wey G9 HEV in Malaysia is sold with a six-year, unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty, an eight-year, 180,000 km warranty on the high-voltage battery, electric drive motor, and electric motor control unit, and five years’ free servicing including parts and labour, plus free five years’ vehicle telematics service.

GWM Wey G9 HEV brochure for Malaysia

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GWM Wey G9 HEV pricelist flyer for Malaysia