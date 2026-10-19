2026 Honda City Hatchback facelift launched in Malaysia – S, E variants cut; V, RS petrol, RS hybrid at RM96k-113k

In Cars, Honda, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 19 October 2026 12:04 pm

The 2026 Honda City Hatchback facelift has been launched in Malaysia – RM95,900 for the V, RM100,900 for the petrol RS and RM112,900 for the e:HEV (hybrid) RS, OTR before insurance. Yup, just three variants here – the facelifted City sedan dropped the base S but this drops the E as well. Variant-to-variant, the hatchback is RM1k dearer than the sedan.

You get an eight-year unlimited mileage vehicle warranty, a 10-year unlimited mileage hybrid battery and component warranty for the e:HEV, five times’ free labour service within five years/100,000 km, a RM4,000 cash reward upon registration, a RM2,000 rebate if you trade in your Honda through the Honda Certified Used Car programme and a RM1,000 rebate if you’re trading in any car brand.

Like the September-launched facelifted City sedan, this is the second facelift for the City Hatchback, which was first facelifted in 2024 after its late-2021 debut. Over 51,000 units have been sold in Malaysia to date.

Like the 2026 City sedan, this guy introduces a new face and some minor cosmetic exterior changes as well as a few interior upgrades. The hatch gets the same sharper front end as the sedan, including slimmer bi-LED projector headlamps and a new front bumper.

The rear section features a new design for the diffuser, and the five-door also gets the updated wheel designs as per the sedan, including the new 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels in Berlina Black with a dark machined finish.

The cabin also receives the same upgrades seen on the City facelift. Revisions include a larger 10-inch Display Audio infotainment touch-screen and a new, textured 3D silver finish (with a red accent line) for the dashboard trim, complete with ambient lighting, along with a new seat upholstery design.

Other new bits include auto-folding side mirrors, an auto-dimming rear view mirror and blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, the latter working with the existing LaneWatch camera to now provide alerts to the driver on both sides. There’s also a 360-degree camera (RS only) which has been updated with multi-view and moving object detection.

As before, the hatchback continues to prioritise functionality and comfort with its signature Ultra Seats (rear seat bases can be folded up), with four versatile configurations allowing owners to optimise cabin space according to their preferences and needs.

No changes to the powertrains and outputs. The petrol versions feature the familiar L15Z 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder, offering the same 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm, paired with an Earth Dreams CVT.

Likewise, the i-MMD system on the e:HEV hybrid. The system consists of a primary electric traction motor with 109 PS and 253 Nm providing drive through a single-speed transmission, with an Atkinson-cycle version of the 1.5 litre mill acting as a generator to recharge the battery. The engine, which has 98 PS from 5,600 to 6,400 rpm and 127 Nm between 4,500 and 5,000 rpm, can also clutch in to provide mechanical drive at higher speeds.

Colours mirror the City sedan – Blazing Red Pearl (+RM400), Platinum White Pearl (+RM400), Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Stellar Diamond Pearl (this colour is not available on the hybrid).

Accessories mirror the City sedan’s too – here the Modulo RS bodykit (for RS variants only) costs RM388 more than on the sedan at RM3,398, while the regular Modulo bodykit (for the V variant only) costs RM1,459 more at RM4,489. However, the Urban Package (door visors, rear panel lining covers, LED side steps) is RM45 cheaper here at RM1,269. All other accessories are priced the same as with the City sedan.

2026 Honda City Hatchback facelift Malaysian brochure and price list

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City Hatchback 1.5L V, RM95,900

1.5 litre NA i-VTEC, 121 PS/145 Nm, Earth Dreams CVT

Bi-LED projector headlamps (up from halogen projectors)

Body-coloured door handles

Shark fin antenna

16-inch two-tone Berlina Black alloys with 185/55 tyres

New 10-inch Display Audio touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Six airbags, ISOFIX

Smart entry with push start, remote engine start, walk-away auto lock

Single-zone auto air-con with rear vents

Paddle shifters, seven-inch TFT meter

Auto-folding side mirrors

Auto-dim rear-view mirror

Door pocket, footwell and door handle illumination

Ambient lighting

Four speakers and four tweeters

Combination leather upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Honda Sensing – AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, road departure mitigation, front departure alert, auto high beam

New blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, plus LaneWatch

289 litre boot, tyre repair kit (no more spare tyre)

Stellar Diamond Pearl colour option (V and petrol RS only)

Eight-year, unlimited-mileage warranty (all variants)

City Hatchback 1.5L RS, RM100,900 – adds:

RS bumpers with upturned central intake, light bar across the grille

Auto front wipers

Black exterior door handles

Sport pedals

360-degree multi-view camera with moving object detection

Honda Connect telematics (you can have it on the V for RM2,450; three-year subscription)

City Hatchback 1.5L e:HEV RS, RM112,900 – adds:

i-MMD hybrid – 109 PS/253 Nm electric traction motor with 98 PS/127 Nm 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle engine

Low-speed follow for the adaptive cruise control

Wireless phone charger

Electric parking brake with auto brake hold

Deceleration selector paddles instead of shift paddles

10-year hybrid battery and component warranty

0-100 km/h in 9.4 seconds and 3.7 l/100 km (petrol: 10.7 seconds, 5.6 l/100 km)

No Stellar Diamond Pearl option

2026 Honda City Hatchback facelift rolls off Melaka plant