KL police operation sees 111 motorcycles seized, 945 summonses issued

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 October 2026 6:17 pm

A joint enforcement operation in Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, saw 111 motorcycles seized and 945 traffic summonses issued as police, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) stepped up action against road hooliganism. The operation, dubbed Op Samseng Jalanan, was conducted by the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) from 3 am to 7 am on Sunday, October 18.

Involving 117 officers and personnel from the three agencies, a total of 1,635 motorcycles were inspected during the four-hour operation, with the JSPT Kuala Lumpur issuing 257 of the 945 summonses. The remaining summonses were issued under the overall operation, although the breakdown by agency was not specified.

JPJ Kuala Lumpur also issued 387 notices for various offences, while 111 motorcycles were seized for further action. One individual was arrested for investigation under Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 108 of the Road Transport Act 1987, according to the police.

Meanwhile, the AADK conducted urine screening tests on 14 individuals, with all 14 returning negative results. The operation was attended by Kuala Lumpur JSPT chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa and deputy chief Supt Suffian Abdullah.

The three agencies said the integrated operation formed part of ongoing efforts to curb road hooliganism, improve compliance with traffic laws and protect the safety of other road users. Kuala Lumpur JSPT added that enforcement operations would continue to be intensified to deter road offences that could endanger the public.