Sept 2026 Malaysian vehicle sales declined 2.5% – MAA

In Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / by Gerard Lye / 19 October 2026 1:03 pm

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of September 2026, with 69,609 units recorded for the month. This represents a decline of 1,819 units, or 2.5%, from the 71,428 units reported for August 2026.

According to the association, the drop can be attributed to consumers adopting a wait-and-see approach ahead of the Budget 2027 announcement on October 9. It also predicted that sales should pick up for this month due to year-end promotions being offered by companies.

Looking at the year-to-date (YTD) total, the first nine months of 2026 saw vehicle sales hit 602,633 units, a 4% increase from 579,336 units recorded during the same period last year. The YTD tally for passenger vehicles specifically saw an increase in sales (5%), while commercial vehicles dipped considerably (-13%).

Over on the production side of things, 64,482 vehicles were produced in September 2026, which is slightly less than the 64,549 units recorded for the August. However, the September 2026 production figure is 10% more than the same month last year. In terms of YTD numbers, production from January to September this year reached 562,207 units, which is 2% more than the 555,129 units recorded in 2025.