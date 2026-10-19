MIROS chairman proposes raising minimum motorcycle licence age to 18 to curb illegal racing in Malaysia

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 October 2026 12:00 pm

Malaysia should raise the minimum age for a motorcycle licence from 16 to 18 to curb illegal street racing, says Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) chairman Prof Dr Wong Shaw Voon. He said children as young as 12 are already riding motorcycles without licences, with underage riders ranging from primary to secondary school pupils exposed to accident risks and illegal racing.

However, Wong cautioned that raising the age limit to 18 or even 21 would have little effect if existing laws against underage riding were not enforced effectively, speaking to Utusan Malaysia. “Many underage children do not care whether the minimum age is raised because they are already riding illegally. If this group is not dealt with first, any change to the age limit will achieve little,” he said.

He added that allowing children to break the law from an early age was particularly worrying as it could erode their respect for the law and the authorities. Wong also stressed that parents and other stakeholders must share responsibility for addressing the problem, rather than leaving the government to tackle it alone.

The proposal comes after amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) came into force, introducing tougher penalties for traffic offences, including illegal street racing and reckless motorcycle riding. Under the Road Transport (Amendment) Act 2026, those offences can attract fines of up to RM10,000. The amendments also aim to strengthen enforcement against tonto syndicates involved in monitoring enforcement operations, while improving enforcement powers and the digitalisation of Road Transport Department (JPJ) services.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Institute of Transport and Logistics Charter (CILTM) president Prof Dr Muhammad Zaly Shah Muhammad Hussein said raising the minimum motorcycle licensing age from the current 16 should be evaluated using data on those involved in illegal racing before it is treated as a primary solution. Zaly said raising the age limit could reduce young riders’ exposure to road risks, provided they complied with the law.

However, reducing road accidents and curbing illegal racing were two separate outcomes that needed to be assessed independently. “We need data on the offenders before determining how far this measure can help. We do not yet have sufficient evidence to promise a specific percentage reduction,” he said, adding that any increase in the minimum licensing age should be supported by evidence that its road safety benefits outweigh the potential impact on access to education.

What do you think? Would delaying access to motorcycle licences meaningfully reduce illegal riding, and how to enforce existing laws against children who ride without licences regardless of the legal minimum age?