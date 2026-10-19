Proton exported 7,370 cars in first nine months of 2026, exceeding 2025 full-year export volume of 6,000 units

In Local News, Proton / by Mick Chan / 19 October 2026 3:01 pm

Proton has announced its export figures for the first nine months of 2026, during which it has exported a total of 7,370 units comprised of both Proton and Geely-branded vehicles.

This figure exceeds the 6,000-unit figure for the full year of 2025 recorded for the export of vehicles from the Tanjong Malim plant, and Geely export vehicles have contributed to the bulk of this increase, according to Proton.

Proton’s export volume for this year had in fact breached the 6,000-unit mark earlier, with export sales reaching 6,059 units in August when Proton exported 2,477 units that month, the highest monthly export figure since January 2011, according to the company.

Also part of the carmaker’s export plans is the 2026 Geely Okavango, which is being assembled at Proton’s Tanjong Malim plant for export. Might we see a facelifted Proton X90 for Malaysia soon?

The carmaker’s export volume thus far comes after it revealed its sales figures for the month of September 2026 when it sold 19,465 units, which brought its year-to-date tally to 160,886 units as of earlier this month, surpassing its 2025 full-year sales volume of 157,976 units with the final quarter of the year still to go.

Leading the volume contribution for the carmaker is the Saga, which saw 8,701 units delivered in September for a total of 68,237 units delivered year-to-date as of earlier this month, representing a 34.5% gain over last year.

Topping the B-segment SUV sales chart is the X50 with 1,995 units sold in September and 20,163 units sold in the year to date, while the X90 had 430 units delivered last month for 3,250 units in the year to date, with the three-row SUV also exceeding its own 2025 full-year sales performance.

For the Proton eMas line-up, comprised of the eMas 5, eMas 7 and eMas 7 PHEV, the brand’s range of BEV and PHEV models surpassed the 40,000-unit mark in sales, 21 months since the eMas 7 was launched in December 2024.