Rapid Bus to acquire 1,600 EV buses by 2031 – Loke

In Local News, Public Transport, Videos / by Jonathan James Tan / 19 October 2026 10:42 am

Transport minister Anthony Loke has revealed that Rapid Bus plans to acquire 1,600 EV buses in stages by 2031 to replace some of Rapid KL‘s and Rapid Penang‘s diesel buses, Bernama reports.

He said the first phase would involve the acquisition of 250 EV buses – 175 for Rapid KL and 75 for Rapid Penang – for RM200 million.

“The first stage involves the acquisition of 150 electric buses, with 40 allocated to Rapid Penang and 110 to Rapid KL. Deliveries began in June 2026 and are scheduled to take place in stages until the end of this year.

“The second stage involves the remaining 100 buses, with 35 allocated to Rapid Penang and 65 to Rapid KL. Deliveries for this stage are expected to begin in stages in January next year and are targeted for completion by March 2027,” Loke said after launching the Rapid Penang EV buses on Saturday.

He added that in the first stage, 150 chargers would be installed at nine depots, including three in Penang. In the second stage, a further 100 units would be provided at six depots, including two in Penang.

As of October 13, Rapid Bus had received 52 EV buses – 37 in KL and 15 in Penang – under the first phase. Penang’s 14 8.25-metre buses and one 12-metre bus would serve the island and Seberang Perai.

“Of course, Rapid Penang, as the provider of stage bus services in Penang, needs to play a supporting role to ensure that first-mile and last-mile connectivity and other aspects can be improved, complementing this transport system,” he said.

Meanwhile, Loke said Rapid Penang would play an important role in complementing the Mutiara Line LRT project once it was completed, particularly in strengthening public transport connectivity in the state.

Launch of Rapid Penang EV buses