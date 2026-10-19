Sabah Pan Borneo Highway – actual progress of project is higher than reported 11.4% completion: Deputy CM

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 19 October 2026 10:33 am

The 11.4% completion rate for the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project highlighted in the recent Auditor-General’s report does not reflect the actual physical progress on the ground, said Sabah deputy chief minister Datuk Seri Joachim Gunsalam, reported Bernama.

The completion rate figute quoted by in the recent Auditor-General’s report only measured the number of fully handed-over packages, which accounted for just four of the 35 packages under Phase 1 of the project, Joachim said.

“Although the 11.4% figure is correct in terms of handed-over packages, it does not reflect overall progress as other packages are actively being built, with some alignments recording between 90-93% physical progress,” the Sabah deputy chief minister said.

Construction works on the project continued to show positive progress, with eight packages spanning 179 km proposed to be opened to motorists in stages before the end of this year, Joachim said.

Regarding the variation order issue which was reported to have exceeded RM514 million, the deputy chief minister said that the approval for the additional cost falls under the jurisdiction of the federal works ministry and finance ministry, and not the state government.

The variation order was necessitated by technical factors such as the state’s unpredictable hilly topography, which involves slope stability issues, as well as swampy and peat soil structures that change every 1-1.5 km, he said.

“The state government views the audit findings positively and has taken steps to address them, supported by the excellent cooperation between the state and federal governments,” Joachim said.

Regarding project delays, Joachim said that the implementation of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway was affected by the termination of the previous project delivery partner (PDP) model, which forced a shift to the conventional method, making the project reliant on annual federal allocation approvals.

Most contractor appointments for new packages could only be finalised between February 2024 and January 2026 after the federal government reconsidered the implementation method, in addition to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic before that, he added.

The delays also arose from a time-consuming land acquisition process, said Joachim, adding that the the government did not take a draconian approach but instead allowed landowners to appeal for compensation, while also acknowledging challenges related to the performance of some contractors, he said.