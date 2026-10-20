2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 APEX launched in Malaysia, priced from RM28,000, three model variants

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Royal Enfield / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 October 2026 11:06 am

Royal Enfield has launched the 2026 Guerrilla 450 APEX in Malaysia, priced at RM28,000, alongside updates to the existing Dash and Flash variants. Bookings for the new APEX variant are now open through the brand’s eight authorised dealerships nationwide and every Guerrilla 450 comes with a three-year manufacturer’s warranty and three-years roadside assistance.

The 2026 Guerrilla 450 range starts at RM28,000 for the Base variant in Smoke Silver, while the APEX variant is priced at the same amount. The Mid variant, available in Shadow Ash, Twilight Blue and Peix Bronze, costs RM28,300, while the Premium variant in Brava Blue is priced at RM28,700.

The APEX is distinguished from the Guerrilla 450 by a sportier riding position, road-focused tyres and revised styling. It is available in three colours – APEX Red, APEX Black and APEX Green.

The new variant gets repositioned and lowered aluminium handlebars, creating a more forward-leaning riding posture. It also rides on 17-inch Vredestein Centuro ST road-biased tyres, which Royal Enfield says offer improved grip on wet and low-friction surfaces.

Other APEX-specific features include rim tapes, a sculpted rear seat cowl and a colour-matched front cowl. The motorcycle also receives updated Street and Sport ride modes with mode retention, allowing riders to switch between the two modes while retaining their last selection after the ignition is switched off.

The updated ride modes are also fitted to the other 2026 Guerrilla 450 variants. The Dash variant gains a new Twilight Blue colour option, while both the Dash and Flash variants receive improved-grip tyres.

Power comes from the same 452 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Sherpa engine, producing 40 PS at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Power is delivered through a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

The Guerrilla 450 uses a steel twin-spar frame and rides on 17-inch wheels. All variants are equipped with a circular four-inch Tripper Dash TFT instrument display, featuring Google Maps-powered navigation and smartphone connectivity.