ACE 2026: Enjoy RM17k in exclusive Deepavali rewards and low interest rates when you buy a GWM Haval H6

In Advertorial / by Mick Chan / 20 October 2026 4:27 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – takes place from October 31 to November 1, 2026 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), and this is where you will find the latest deals on new automobiles in the Malaysian market.

GWM is taking part in ACE 2026, and it will be bringing the Haval H6 HEV to the sales-driven expo with a host of attractive deals when you make your purchase of the SUV.

Each purchase of the Haval H6 HEV makes you, the buyer eligible for exclusive Deepavali rewards worth RM17,000, along with low interest rates from 0.97%, and Touch ‘n Go RFID free of charge. Each Haval H6 comes with five years of free maintenance including labour and parts, and is covered by a 10-year engine and hybrid battery warranty.

To get a Haval H6 HEV in your household or your fleet is to combine potent propulsion with fuel efficiency, as it packs a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol hybrid powertrain with a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). Producing a combined 243 PS and 530 Nm, the powerplant enables the Haval H6 HEV to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds.

You can enjoy this performance alongside fuel efficiency, too, as the Haval H6 HEV is rated for a combined fuel consumption figure as low as 5.8 litres per 100 km, or a range of up to 1,000 km on a single full tank. This makes it ideal for the daily commute, interstate travel and family road trips.

There’s space and practicality to spare in the Haval H6 HEV, given its versatile design that is suited to modern family lifestyles. With a luggage compartment that holds 560 litres, expandable to 1,485 litres with the rear seats folded, space is assured, made more accessible with the hands-free powered tailgate that makes loading and unloading the vehicle more convenient.

Inside, digital device integration comes courtesy of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, accessed through a 12.3-inch infotainment unit, while the driver gets the necessary information delivered through the 10.25-inch instrument panel.

GWM is one of many brands participating in ACE 2026, including Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Perodua, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, and more. In addition to Petronas Primax, ACE 2026 is co-sponsored by Jacar, TNB Electron and Carro.

In addition to the offers from each of the participating brands, customers for the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers from us.

Each confirmed booking also enters you, the buyer into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000, including a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each. Also up for grabs are goodie bags from V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – takes place from October 31 to November 1, at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC); find out more on the ACE 2026 microsite. See you there!