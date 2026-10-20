CFMoto replaces Yamaha as WorldWCR racing motorcycle supplier with CFMoto 675SR-R from 2027

In Bikes, CFMoto, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 October 2026 11:59 am

CFMoto will replace Yamaha as the exclusive motorcycle supplier for the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) from the 2027 season, with the Chinese manufacturer’s 675SR-R taking over from the Yamaha R7. The three-year agreement covers the 2027, 2028 and 2029 seasons, marking the first time a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer has been appointed as the designated supplier for an FIM world championship-level one-make series.

The CFMoto 675SR-R (priced at RM37,888 in Malaysia) is powered by a 675 cc liquid-cooled, three-cylinder engine producing 95 PS at 11,000 rpm and 70 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm in road-going specification. The race bike is expected to offer around 15 hp more than the Yamaha R7-based machinery currently used in the championship.

The change is intended to raise the performance level of the series and present riders with a new challenge, while retaining its one-make format. All competitors will continue to race on identical motorcycles, keeping rider ability central to the competition.

Established in 2024, WorldWCR provides a dedicated international racing platform for female riders and runs as part of the World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK) weekend programme. Yamaha supplied the motorcycles for the championship’s first three seasons, working alongside technical partner JiR to support riders and teams.

WorldSBK executive director Gregorio Lavilla said the move to CFMoto would give competitors a more powerful motorcycle to master while maintaining equal technical conditions across the field. CFMoto, meanwhile, said the agreement forms part of its longer-term commitment to international motorcycle racing and the development of women’s competition.

The switch to CFMoto will coincide with Michelin becoming WorldWCR’s exclusive tyre supplier from 2027, replacing the existing tyre arrangement. For CFMoto, the deal adds a world championship-level supply role to its existing motorsport activities, which include involvement in Moto2 and Moto3 through its partnership with the Aspar team and the British Superbike Championship, where it secured a podium finish during its first season of competition.