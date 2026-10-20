Denza Z9GT in Fjord Green in Malaysia – new batch?

In Cars, Denza, Local News, Spyshots, Videos / by Jonathan James Tan / 20 October 2026 5:01 pm

Yes, we know the Denza Z9GT has been launched in Malaysia for a few months already, but we’ve not seen it in Fjord Green before in this country. We thank reader James Bong for the photos.

You see, the super-EV is officially only offered in two colours here – Obsidian Black and Rime Gold. This Fjord Green is the colour of the car Daniel Craig drove (and drifted) in Denza’s European ad campaign.

We were previously told that the first batch has been sold out, so it looks like a fresh new batch is here. Enjoy your 1,156 PS and 1,210 Nm of torque, guys and/or girls!

Other fantastic numbers associated with the car include a 2.7-second 0-100 km/h time, a 122.49 kWh LFP battery, a 1,000-volt architecture, the ability to support BYD’s 1,500 kW Flash Charging tech (10-70% in five minutes; 10-97% in nine minutes) and 20 Devialet speakers. All you need to know about the RM368,690 EV here.

Denza Z9GT in Malaysia