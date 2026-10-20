JPJ KL raises RM376,091 from vehicle auction, Alphard fetches RM73k

In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 October 2026 3:32 pm

JPJ Kuala Lumpur collected RM376,091 from its second public auction of seized vehicles for 2026, with 120 out of 157 vehicles offered successfully sold. The auction, JPJvBID No. 2/2026, concluded on October 16, attracting 95 bidders.

According to JPJ Kuala Lumpur, total winning bids amounted to RM334,041 while total collections reached RM376,091 after including revenue from e-catalogue sales and auction fees. This puts the additional revenue from those two sources at RM42,050, although JPJ Kuala Lumpur did not provide a further breakdown.

The highest bid was RM73,333 for a Toyota Alphard, while the lowest was RM101 for a Yamaha Lagenda sold for scrap. The five-day online auction was conducted through the JPJvBID platform, which opened for bidding at 8am on October 12. The vehicles offered comprised 15 cars, 136 motorcycles, two vans and seven lorries.

JPJ Kuala Lumpur said the results demonstrated the effectiveness of JPJvBID as a transparent, efficient and accessible digital auction platform, supporting efforts to improve public service delivery and increase government revenue through digitalisation.