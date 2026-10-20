In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / 20 October 2026 10:55 am

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MotoGP returns to Malaysia at the end of this month, and the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia 2026 takes place at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit this year from October 30 to November 1, 2026. As in years past, Rapid KL is offering bus services this year from various locations to the venue and back.

The Rapid KL bus tickets for the service go on sale this week from October 22 to 31 from 6am to 9pm and on November 1 from 6am to 10am, and these can be purchased from customer service counters at the KLCC station (Kelana Jaya line), Masjid Jamek station (Ampang Line), Pasar Seni station (Kajang Line) and the KL Sentral station (Kelana Jaya line).

Tickets for the Rapid KL bus service to the Petronas Sepang International Circuit can also be purchased from Myrapid concession counters at the Pasar Seni bus hub from October 22 to 31, 9am to 4pm.

Meanwhile, tickets for the bus service can also be purchased from Counter 1 and 2, Level 1 Transportation Hub at Gateway @ KLIA Terminal 2, the KLCC bus stop on Jalan Ampang, and Gate B at the Pasar Seni station (Kajang Line); tickets will go on sale at these locations on the race weekend from October 30 to November 1 from 6:30am to 12:45pm.