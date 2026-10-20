Taxi, rental car and school bus drivers in Malaysia’s north line up for RM1,000 Ministry of Transport aid

In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 October 2026 12:53 pm

The Malaysia Transport Ministry (MOT) continues its RM1,000 cash assistance programme for taxi, rental car and school bus drivers, with the latest distribution held at Dewan Sri Pinang in Penang. The programme was officiated by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook as part of a phased nationwide rollout to provide financial assistance to drivers and ease their cost-of-living burden.

The assistance is also intended to help eligible recipients celebrating Deepavali prepare for the festival. Funding for the special aid programme was announced during Budget 2027, using proceeds from the sale of special vehicle registration numbers under the ‘H’ series, which generated RM91.2 million.

The ministry said the initiative reflects the government’s efforts to channel revenue back to the public while supporting the welfare of land transport service providers. Total payout for the one-time financial aid to the estimated 53,000 taxi, hire car and school bus drivers is expected to cost the government RM53 million.