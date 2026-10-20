Transport ministry, MIROS to prepare cabinet paper on motorcycle safety – Deputy prime minister Zahid

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 20 October 2026 11:32 am

The ministry of transport and the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) will prepare a cabinet paper on motorcycle safety, deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said, reported New Straits Times.

“I call upon the transport ministry, together with Miros, to prepare a joint cabinet paper proposing a coordinated national approach to expand proven motorcycle safety measures, with clear priorities, timelines and measurable outcomes,” Zahid said.

The deputy prime minister also called for an integrated national road safety intelligence platform to link data systems across relevant agencies and to improve coordination, and said that the government, industry, schools and communities must work together to foster a national culture of road safety, adding that awareness alone was insufficient to change risky behaviour, according to the report.

As motorcyclists account for the largest share of road fatalities in Malaysia, this underscores the need for safer roads, better infrastructure and effective policies, the deputy prime minister said.

“Too often, we place the blame on riders and their behaviour. While personal responsibility is important, road safety must work both ways. We need responsible riders, but we must also provide safer roads, better infrastructure and effective policies,” he said.