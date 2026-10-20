Volvo Padel Open 2026 – Oct 23-25, RM115k prize pool

In Local News, Volvo / by Jonathan James Tan / 20 October 2026 2:34 pm

The Volvo Padel Open is back for 2026! The dates are October 23-25, the venues are Joy Division Padel and Joy Division Padel 2, and the prize pool is up to RM115,000.

Targeting over 600 players (to beat last year’s 416 record), the third edition is set to shift the spotlight to grassroots culture as well as introduce dynamic new match formats and expanded skill tiers – Low Bronze, High Bronze, Low Silver, Mid Silver and Gold, each with Men’s and Women’s divisions.

Instead of a standard individual tournament format, this year’s event will champion the collective spirit of local clubs. Eight padel communities are set to join – All’Bout Padel, Baby Buaya Posse, Jerung Padel Club, Kelab Padel Pop x ABBT, Padé x LGK, Padel Hood, Padel Pushers x APC, and Wolfpack Padel. Each will nominate 40 representing players.

Silver- and Gold-tier players are directly registered via their respective clubs, while Bronze participants qualified through dedicated community play-in rounds.

Highlights from last year’s event

“This third edition is incredibly meaningful as padel continues to grow into such a popular sport in Malaysia. At the height of our Asian Games success, we came across an interview with an athlete whose journey in padel began at the Volvo Padel Open.

“Hearing that served as a great reminder of our original intention back in 2023 to keep elevating the sport. This year, we are doing it through the local communities, because they are the true grassroots heartbeat driving this growth,” Volvo Car Malaysia marketing operations and public relations director Patricia Yaw said.

The event is sanctioned by the Selangor Padel Association (SPA), organised in partnership with media agency Invictus Blue, mobile network innovator redONE and Spanish padel brand Tactical Padel, and supported by digital agency Dox Digital, skincare brand Skintific, coffee brand Nescafe Gold, Padé Langkawi and production house Directors Think Tank.

Entry fees are RM200 per player or RM400 per team across all categories. More info on Malaysia’s largest padel tournament at Volvo Car Malaysia’s website, Facebook and Instagram pages.