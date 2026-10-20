Yamaha Y-AMT recall over potential gearshift failure

In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 October 2026 12:24 pm

Yamaha is recalling MT-09 and Tracer 9 motorcycles equipped with its Y-AMT automated manual transmission in Japan and Finland over a potential gearshift shaft failure. Currently there are no Yamaha Y-AMT equipped motorcycles sold in the Malaysian-market.

The issue concerns the strength of the gearshift shaft, which could break after repeated gear changes. If this happens, shifting problems may occur and the engine warning light could illuminate.

In the worst-case scenario, the Y-AMT system could stop functioning, leaving the rider unable to change gears and potentially stranding the motorcycle. According to Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency, the recall covers 1,289 motorcycles comprising the MT-09 S, the Japanese-market equivalent of the MT-09 Y-AMT, and the Tracer 9 GT+ Y-AMT, affecting units manufactured between June 10, 2024 and August 19, 2026.

Yamaha’s corrective action is to replace the existing gearshift shaft with an improved component. The Japanese recall was announced on September 29, 2026.

In Europe, Finland has also listed a recall covering 40 MT-09 and Tracer 9 motorcycles fitted with Y-AMT, under campaign code MC320. The campaign was scheduled to begin on October 13, 2026.

Y-AMT, short for Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission, allows riders to operate a conventional motorcycle gearbox without using a clutch lever or a foot-operated gearshift. The system uses electronic controls to operate the clutch and change gears, with riders able to select between automatic and manual shifting modes, with the reported defect affecting the mechanical gearshift shaft rather than the system’s electronic controls.