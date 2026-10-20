Yeo Bee Yin urges lemon law amid Chery rear axle issue

In Cars, Local News, Videos / by Jonathan James Tan / 20 October 2026 11:22 am

Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin has spoken out in parliament on the need for a lemon law in Malaysia, citing the recent Chery Omoda 5 rear axle issue.

“Recently, this went viral on social media nationwide – a car with its rear axle completely detached. This was a new car on the public road. The road transport department (JPJ) acted to suspend the model’s vehicle type approval (VTA). This is (the) right (thing to do), but the question is, what will happen next?

“Where is the protection for owners who experience the same matter? Perhaps not as serious as this, but the same matter – new car, but there’s a big problem. Stuck in the workshop for months, monthly instalments still need to be paid,” she said.

“Because we don’t have a lemon law, we can’t comprehensively protect current users. For most Malaysians, buying a car is a major financial commitment. If they are really unlucky to get a car like this, we need to have legislation to protect them,” she added.

Yeo said that the prime minister announced in Budget 2026 (which was a year ago) that the Consumer Protection Act 1999 would be amended to incorporate lemon law elements, but to date, no further developments have been announced.

The lemon law has been talked about in Malaysia as early as 2014 for cars, if not earlier. Follow its history here.